$265 million mixed-use community planned for Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — A 105-acre piece of land south of Austin Landing in Springboro could soon turn into a bustling epicenter for a brand new development.

Dillin, LLC of Springboro and Columbus developer Borror have submitted an application for the rezoning of the land located on the western side of State Route 741 just south of Anna Drive and north Tamarack Trail.

"We’ve been working on the possibilities of this very special piece of ground in the heart of the Springboro community since 2017," said Larry Dillin, President/CEO of Dillin LLC, a local development company that is co-developer of the project. "As with all of our developments, we extend our planning beyond the borders of the property to bring Springboro something new and special, but also something that adds value and connectivity to the rest of the community."

The new development, called Easton Farm, would be mixed-use with both commercial and residential areas.

“The Easton Farm concept takes inspiration from the townscapes of small, historic Ohio villages, while incorporating updated ideas for streetscapes, parks, open spaces and connective pathways as a platform for a variety of market-rate residences,” the developers said in a statement. “Tree lined streets will connect the residential neighborhood to the mixed-use district and to its service offerings.”

The Springboro planning commission is expected to have its preliminary review of the project during its March 10 meeting at 6 p.m.

