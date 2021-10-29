Brent Spence Bridge reopening to begin Saturday

COVINGTON, Kentucky — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a press release on Friday the reopening schedule to restore full-travel across the southbound upper deck lanes of the Brent Spence Bridge. The KYTC said it plans have all four southbound lanes reopen by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, weather permitting.

The reopening schedule for the southbound lanes includes ramps to the southbound lanes. KYTC said the reopening schedule would depend on weather conditions. The re-opening of the northbound lanes will be announced next week.

Saturday, Oct. 30 : At 10 p.m. travel will be reduced to a single lane on I-75 southbound across the bridge. Only the far left lane will be open. By 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the left two lanes of travel will reopen to traffic.

Monday, Nov. 1 : Between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. rolling roadblocks will be put into place on I-75 southbound. Law enforcement will be in place just north of the bridge and will hold traffic in 15-minute increments. Travel delays are likely and drivers should use alternate routes if possible.

Crews will reopen the ramp that provides access to I-71 southbound from Third Street in downtown Cincinnati.

All four lanes of travel will be open on the southbound deck of the Brent Spence Bridge. The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Third Street in downtown Cincinnati will be open. Access to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way will remain closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Wednesday Nov. 3 : Beginning at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, various lane closures will be put into place on I-71 southbound in Ohio between the Reading Road exit and the I-471 exit. All lanes of travel will be open by 6 a.m.

Between 10 p.m. on Tuesday night and 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, rolling roadblocks will be put into place on I-71 southbound in Ohio. Law enforcement will be in place at the Reading Road exit and will hold traffic in 15-minute increments. Travel delays are likely and drivers should use an alternate route if possible. At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, crews will reopen the on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way. Following that, the ramp from I-71 southbound to I-471 will be closed. The I-471 ramp will re-open to traffic by 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. By 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, all southbound traffic impacts related to the Brent Spence Maintenance Project will be removed and southbound traffic will be restored to its original configuration.

All four lanes of travel will be open on the southbound deck of the Brent Spence Bridge. The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Third Street in downtown Cincinnati will be open. The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way will be open.

The following information was based on a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.