'This is the most important time to find hope': Vigil for Louisville shooting victims includes call to action

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — At a community vigil Wednesday evening, Louisville leaders prayed for the victims of this week’s mass shooting while at the same time calling for change.

Also speaking was Whitney Austin, who survived a 2018 mass shooting in Cincinnati. She said she has worked through her non-profit organization “Whitney Strong” to effect change through education, research, and bipartisan-led legislation.

“Still it wasn't enough to stop this,” she said, while choking up. “When you feel broken and defeated like you do now, this is the most important time to find hope.”

That’s because she says only through hope can someone find the strength to take action.

Representative Morgan McGarvey shared what the mother of Nickolas Wilt thought after seeing the police body camera footage.

“She said I was looking at his hands to see if he was scared. They never shook. That’s my child, whenever anyone was in trouble he ran to help them,” McGarvey said.

Just like during Tuesday’s press conference with Dr. Jason Smith, the need to act was shared by politicians and doctor’s alike Wednesday.

“While we Americans have conquered space and saved human life with mind boggling and scientific innovation, then why we can't find a solution to this cancer of mass shootings that is eating away our children, adults, and seniors at a lighting speed,” said Physician Muhammad Baber.

He shared a passionate plea, asking people—whether they are Democrat or Republican, live in a rural or urban place, or own a gun or not—to do something.

“We just want this epidemic of death to end,” he said.

The shooting at Old National Bank left five dead. The bank’s CEO at the vigil said there are no words to describe their heartbreak.

