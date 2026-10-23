Manhunt underway for suspect in fatal Highland County shooting

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio. — Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday evening, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Cassen Kelso Conaway fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 8:05 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 13000 block of State Route 72. Deputies from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Leesburg Police Department, and emergency medical personnel responded and found a 41-year-old man dead at the scene, according to officials.

The Highland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

The sheriff's office said an extensive, multi-agency search for Conaway continued through the night, with several law enforcement agencies and specialized units assisting.

Those involved included the Highland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 and drone units, the Greenfield Police Department’s K-9 unit, the Highland County Special Response Team, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s aviation unit and troopers, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification.

Highland County Victim Witness personnel also responded to assist people affected by the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Conaway’s whereabouts to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

The investigation remains ongoing.