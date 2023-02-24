Watch Now
You won't be able to get a driver's license or permit on Saturday

Ohio BMV
Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 24, 2023
Drivers nation-wide won't be able to process driver's license or permit transactions on Saturday, according to a press release from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

State motor vehicle agencies nation-wide will be undergoing a nationwide network maintenance that will cause outages, the Ohio BMV said.

The outage won't impact drivers' ability to renew vehicle registrations or perform other transactions; however, drivers should plan to take care of any license transactions on a different day.

The outage could end before the close of business on Saturday, the Ohio BMV said, and in that instance, the Ohio BMV will update customers on their social media sites.

Many transactions through the BMV can also be processed online or through a BMV kiosk, including printing license plate stickers, transferring a title or taking the driving knowledge test.

