Wright brothers' first bike shop to be demolished

Dave Martin/AP
A replica of the Wright Flyer sits on display at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala., Friday, June 14, 2013. Montgomery officials hope the heroics of American aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright will help boost the city's image. The famous brothers spent less than a year in Montgomery in 1910 running the nation's first civilian flight school. The Wright brothers weren't in Montgomery long, but they left a lasting legacy in Alabama's capital city. City officials plan to dedicate a park next month to memorialize the Wright brothers. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Posted at 10:20 AM, Nov 29, 2021
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals has approved the city’s request to demolish a 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers’ first bike shop.

The city wants to tear down the site because the building has deteriorated to a point where it can no longer be maintained and redeveloped. Public safety concerns have also been raised by some who fear the building could collapse. But the Dayton Landmarks Commission rejected the demolition request in September.

The panel instead recommended that the city re-advertise the property and encourage its renovation in a way that preserves the historic facade.

