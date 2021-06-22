Workers badly burned in exploision during home heating installation in Warren County

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — Two HVAC workers were injured in an explosion Tuesday as they tried to install a geothermal heating system in a rural Clinton County home.

Firefighters on the scene said three workers were in the basement cleaning the system with denatured alcohol when it caught fire, causing an explosion that shook the home. Fire quickly spread to the first floor.

One worker was badly burned and flown to Miami Valley Hospital; another with less severe injuries was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, according to Chief Bob Wyslong of the Clinton-Warren County Joint Fire District.

Wyslong said the third worker was uninjured, and the residents of the home were safe despite having been inside at the time of the explosion.