Woman who fell and died at Ohio Stadium during OSU graduation ceremony identified

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died during The Ohio State University's commencement ceremony on Sunday as 53-year-old Larissa Brady, a family member of one of the graduates.

Sunday's spring commencement ceremony started at noon, with around 12,000 graduates set to receive their diplomas.

An officer called for help around 12:30 p.m. when a person fell off the stand near Gate 30 of the stadium. The scene where the fall occurred was then cordoned off with police tape as first responders arrived.

The coroner's office said the woman was identified through fingerprints.

The university said that police do not suspect foul play or an accidental fall and issued the following statement:

"Ohio State is grieving the death of Larissa Brady, a family member of one of our graduates. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time.



Counseling is available for those in our community who need support. Students should call 614-292-5766 and press 2 for immediate assistance after hours. Faculty and staff should call 1-800-678-6265. If you or someone you know is experience suicidal thoughts or in crisis, we urge you to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988."

On Monday, a day before the woman was identified, graduates and staff members at the university were critical of the way the school handled the tragedy during the event.

A university spokesperson told News 5 that the school remained silent on the matter "out of respect for the family during an evolving public safety response."

