AKRON, Ohio — The Akron NAACP is holding a rally and march after police showed the public the body camera video of the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker.

The event was expected to start around 2:30 p.m. near Quaker Station, located in the 130 block of S. Broadway Street, and then marchers were to head to Akron City Hall.

WARNING: This livestream may include images and video that viewers may find graphic and/or disturbing. Due to the nature of this incident, News 5 is opting to stream the protests unedited and in full. Viewer discretion is advised.

Protests have been held around the city since the fatal shooting took place last week.

The shooting

Walker, 25, was shot and killed early Monday by Akron police. Captain Dave Laughlin, of the Akron Police Department, said it all started after midnight when two officers were trying to stop a car on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood.

Within a few seconds of being on Route 8, officers said a firearm was discharged from Walker’s vehicle.

Officers pursued him down Route 8 and I-77 where he exited into the Firestone Park Area before jumping out and fleeing on foot, heading northbound through a grassy area into a parking lot at Bridgestone.

According to Laughlin, Walker's actions "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," and officers opened fire in response, striking Walker.

The entire incident lasted just minutes.

Preliminary medical examiner records reveal disturbing images from Jayland Walker’s autopsy, including more than 60 markers indicating "defects" on Walker's body that may be gunshot wounds from bullets fired by Akron Police officers.