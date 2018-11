WADSWORTH, Ohio -- Can you hear the hallelujah chorus? If not, it's only because you're not close enough to 173 Duane Lane, where Greg Osterland recreates the iconic Griswold family light display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" each year.

Osterland's annual display one-ups its movie counterpart in two important ways. For one thing, it's never caused a city-wide power outage.

For another, it's for a good cause: Instead of charging anyone to come see the shining show of holiday spirit, Osterland asks that visitors to his family's illuminated home make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

"We deal with the effects of CF on a daily basis, and it is important to us to help raise awareness about CF," according to an October post on the Wadsworth Griswold House's official Facebook page.

Other posts detail the process of setting up, which can take weeks, lots of help and the assistance of some very tall ladders. In addition to the lights themselves, Osterland decorates his yard with props reminiscent of specific scenes from the movie.