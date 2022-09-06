Top Thrill Dragster to be retired from Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — More than a year after a woman was struck by a piece of metal that dislodged from the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point, the amusement park announced the popular ride will retire.

The coaster, which was the tallest and fastest at the park, opened 19 years ago.

More than 18 million people rode the dragster over time.

It's been closed since August 2021 after a 44-year-old Michigan woman was waiting in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster when a metal object became dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride.

Cedar Point was later cleared of any wrongdoing after the Ohio Department of Agriculture Amusement Ride Safety Division (ODA ARS) completed its investigation.

