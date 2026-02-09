'This is a despicable act' | Bomb threats, suspicious packages cause safety concerns in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Bomb threats and suspicious packages shut down multiple offices and schools in Clark County Monday morning, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press conference.

The governor said the threats specifically referenced Springfield's Haitian community less than a week after a federal judge blocked the Trump administration from ending temporary protections that have allowed thousands of Haitians to live and work in the U.S.

"The whole essence of the threats were Haitians should be out, get rid of the Haitians," DeWine said.

Suspicious packages were found outside multiple buildings in downtown Springfield, while multiple buildings — including the local schools — either closed or dismissed early due to safety concerns following the threats.

"This is a despicable act," DeWine said. "It's caused kids to miss a whole day at school today."

DeWine said that the threats include rhetoric similar to threats made in other states, though it's currently unclear whether the threats came from the same source.

FBI Cincinnati announced it was involved in the investigation into the threats, saying in a statement that there is no information to indicate a credible threat, but urging the public to "remain vigilant and report all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately."

This isn't the first time Springfield has dealt with threats connected to its migrant community. DeWine said threats made last year were made by people overseas, but this year's threat, at a minimum, had someone in the area who could leave behind suspicious packages.

"We certainly could have copycat threats," DeWine said. "It's hard to tell what will happen, but we will do whatever we need to do to keep the schools open as we did a year ago."

Both Ohio's governor and first lady have spoken about the Haitian community's impact on the community and economy. The governor said it is "not in the best interest of Ohio" for them to lose protected status.

"When you talk to business men and women who are employing them … what they tell me has not changed. It continues to be, 'We need them to work,'" DeWine said. "They are reliable. Yes, there are language challenges. Yes, there are cultural challenges. But they show up, they work, they want overtime, they’re reliable, and they pass drug tests."

He told reporters Monday that the Department of Homeland Security told his office they will notify them if they do make any kind of surge in the area, if there is an end to Haitians' TPS.