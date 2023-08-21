Suspect involved in airport security breach ate 2.5 gallons of ice cream, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Flights were delayed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Aug. 13 after a woman was found inside the fence at the airport.

Cleveland Hopkins Police responded to the United Airlines Repair Building about suspicious activity in the parking lot, and upon arrival, an officer found the woman inside of the break room watching TV, police said. The officer left to call Cleveland Police, and when he returned, the woman had fled in an unknown direction.

Officers found her walking toward the airport operations area, toward the FedEx building, and detained her, police said.

When reviewing security footage, police said they saw the woman take two and a half gallons of ice cream and eat it. Additionally, she went through desk drawers, tool chests and a vehicle that was stored inside of the building.

The woman has since been transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail, where she was booked and housed.

