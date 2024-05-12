Suspect identified after Euclid Police officer shot and killed Saturday night

Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Euclid Police officer Saturday night.

The suspect, 24-year-old Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

News 5's @ElizabethRoseVM reports that Euclid police have released an ID and photo of a man wanted for the shooting death of a Euclid police officer last night. pic.twitter.com/JMe50bOqAq — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) May 12, 2024

He may be driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Passat with a temporary license plate No. R947155 mounted in the rear window. Euclid Police said he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 or the U.S Marshal’s Service at 1-866-492-6833.

The officer was shot during what police call an "ambush" while responding to a call at a home on the 300 block of East 211th Street just before 10 p.m. for a reported disturbance, police said.

The officer was transported to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

News 5 had a crew on the scene and saw a chopper in the air along with officers from Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, University Heights, Cleveland, East Cleveland, Lyndhurst, the Sheriff's Department and Wickliffe on the scene.

Our crew saw officers instruct at least one individual to exit a home with their hands up on East 211th Street, where they were barricaded.

News 5 photographer Mike Vielhaber said he saw one armed person being arrested in the street.

Here's a look at the scene in Euclid where an officer has been shot. Currently officers are searching the area using all means including the Cleveland Police helicopter. SWAT used a ram to open the front door of one home but it seems nothing was found. Working on more details. pic.twitter.com/ngSAclwXzj — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 12, 2024

The Euclid Police Department said that the surrounding departments on the scene were assisting them in "locating the suspect or suspects responsible for [the officer's] death."

Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail released the following statement about the shooting that read, in part:

"In the wake of the tragic loss of our dedicated officer, we find ourselves grappling with a profound sense of sorrow and disbelief. This moment calls for us, as a community, to come together in solidarity and support, not only to honor a hero who selflessly served and protected us but also to offer strength to one another in this time of grief. Let us unite in remembrance and gratitude for the sacrifice made, and pledge to uphold the values of compassion, resilience, and community spirit that this devastating loss so poignantly reminds us of."

Police are asking the community to keep the fallen officer, his family and loved ones and the department in their prayers.

The officer's identity has not yet been disclosed.