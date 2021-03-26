Menu

Strong winds knock out power to thousands across Ohio

Image via Hamilton Township Police Department on Twitter
Hamilton Township Police tweeted a photo of a downed power line at Old 3C Highway at Foster-Maineville Road early Friday.
Posted at 9:12 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 09:41:51-04

CLEVELAND (AP) — Utility crews Friday were facing a tough task after storms packing powerful winds knocked out electricity to thousands across Ohio.

The wind followed rain and thunderstorms which swept across the state on Thursday night.

The gusty winds downed trees, branches and power lines. More than 100,000 customers were without electricity throughout the state, according to PowerOutage.US. As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, more than 4,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power in Ohio and Kentucky, according to Duke's outage map.

Most of the state saw wind gusts of 50 mph. Forecasters reported peak gusts of 63 mph were recorded in Marysville.

The power outages and downed trees forced some school districts to close or delay opening.

Forecasters were expecting the winds to subside throughout Friday, but the windy conditions could hamper efforts to restore electricity. There was no word from utilities on how long that would take.

