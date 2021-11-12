Statewide Amber Alert: 5-year-old abducted from Ohio

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert has now been issued for a 5-year-old girl who authorities believe was abducted by a 36-year-old acquaintance of the family.

Ana Grace Burke, 5, was last seen in Canton on Thursday night and is believed to be with Jonathan Lee Stinnett, 36.

According to police, the incident took place at 4755 Quail Hollow in Massillon.

They were last seen in the 7200 block of Fulton Drive at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Stinnett is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Ana Grace is described as standing 3 feet, 9 inches, weighing 55 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and multicolored pants, authorities said.

Police said Stinnett may be driving a 1991 Ford Aerostar silver minivan with the Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Police told WCPO partner station WEWS in Cleveland that Stinnett is a family acquaintance who had permission to be with Ana Grace but not for this long. Police believe they are together, and they don't have reason to believe he will harm her, but since she is still missing she is listed as endangered.

Jackson Township police originally put out an Endangered Missing Child Alert Friday morning. An Amber Alert was issued Friday at about 2:15 p.m.

Anyone who may have seen these individuals should contact the Jackson Township Police Department immediately at 330-834-3960.

Click here to view the latest details on the Amber Alert.

