Watch
NewsStateState-Ohio

Actions

State investigates inmate's homicide inside Ohio prison

items.[0].image.alt
Jessica Noll | WCPO
<p>The old Bracken County (Ky.) jail.</p>
Judges critical of program keeping some felons out of prison
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 12:53:21-04

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — An inmate was killed by another inmate during an assault in an Ohio prison last month, the State Highway Patrol reported.

The attack happened April 29 at Chillicothe Correctional Institution in southern Ohio, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Columbus.

The patrol on Wednesday said they are investigating the death and identified the slain inmate as Michael Keeton, 43. He serving a 3 1/2-year sentence on escape and drug possession charges out of Crawford County. Keeton was scheduled for release a year from September, according to prison records.

The medium-security prison houses about 2,700 male inmates, including prisoners on the state’s death row.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!