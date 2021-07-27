Watch
Sheriff: Help find endangered, missing Ohio man

Ohio Attorney General's Office
Ervin Coe
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jul 27, 2021
ORWELL, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing man from northeast Ohio.

Deputies said around 9 a.m. Monday, Ervin Coe, 82, drove away from his doctor's office in Orwell, Ohio and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Coe is about 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving his gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with an Ohio license plate number JGH6788, similar to the one pictured below.

Gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra

If you see Coe or his vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

