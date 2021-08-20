Sheriff: Have you seen this missing, endangered Ohio man?

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing, endangered man from central Ohio.

Deputies said that around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 91-year-old Ken Taniguchi drove away from his home in Westerville, Ohio, and he has not been seen since.

Taniguchi is about five feet six inches tall, weighs about 172 lbs., is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen driving a tan 2009 Toyota Rav4, similar to the one pictured below, with an Ohio license plate of BQ81KH.

Ohio Attorney General's Office Tan 2009 Toyota Rav4

Deputies said Taniguchi suffers from dementia.

If you see Taniguchi or his vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.