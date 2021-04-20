Sex trafficking survivor hopes she can help others in similar situations

One year ago, Alexis Martin was freed from prison after she was convicted of killing a man who was selling her for sex. Now, she is focusing her efforts on helping others get through similar trauma.

"There's a lot of programs out there right now for survivors, just like there's a lot of rehabs out there," Martin said. "You have all the programs for, but what are you doing for the problem before it occurs? So that's my mission."

Martin is enrolled at the Ohio State University, and she said she is developing an outreach program there to help child sex trafficking victims. The program will offer counseling, jobs and tutoring to others.

She said this is just the beginning of getting help to those who want it.

"Every butterfly has to fight out of its cocoon," Martin said. "It just doesn't crack open for you have to fight to reach that beauty. So don't give up."

If you would like to help support Martin and her program, you can reach out to the Ohio Justice and Policy Center.

