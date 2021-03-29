Menu

Watch
NewsStateState-Ohio

Actions

Ruling lets lawsuit over transgender pronoun dispute proceed

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
DAVID KOHL/AP
** ADVANCE FOR APRIL 15-17 ** A student walks to class on the campus of Shawnee State University, on March 16, 2006 in Portsmouth, Ohio. The 19-year-old university, where enrollment jumped 17.5 percent to 3,800 over the last 10 years, expects to grow within years to 5,300. Plans are under way to create a "motion-capture" studio, where 3-D digital characters and models will be computer-generated, a la the title star of "King Kong." The school is also helping develop local high-tech businesses, such as Yost Engineering, a downtown software company a university graduate and teacher helped start, so graduates can stay and work in their home region.
HIDDEN OHIO EDUCATION KEY
Posted at 7:10 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 07:10:57-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Friday ruling from a federal appeals court allows a professor to continue with his lawsuit against a small, public university in Ohio that rebuked him for not addressing a transgender student using the student’s preferred gender terms.

Nicholas Meriwether argues Shawnee State University officials violated his rights by compelling him to speak in a way that contradicts his Christian beliefs. The small, public school argues such language was part of his job, not speech protected by the First Amendment.

A federal judge concluded that the manner in which Meriwether addressed the student wasn’t protected under the First Amendment, and dismissed Meriwether’s claims related to free-speech and religious protections. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, saying in the ruling Friday that the First Amendment protects professors’ academic speech.

The panel sent the case back to the trial court for further proceedings.

Meriwether’s lawyer, John Bursch, senior counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, said the court’s message was effectively: “If Dr. Meriwether is able to prove these allegations true, these are constitutional violations, and he should win.”

Messages seeking comment were left for the university and the lawyer who represented it.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Stream local news anytime!