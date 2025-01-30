'Really scary for me' | Students respond to Ohio bill that would ban DEI efforts in higher education

CINCINNATI — Ohio public universities could see some big changes in staffing, curriculum and funding if Senate Bill 1 is passed. The bill would essentially ban diversity, equity and inclusion funding, faculty, courses and more.

State Senator Jerry Cirino said he's spent three years drafting the bill, which he said encourages students to exercise their First Amendment rights to the fullest.

"If you want the freedom to want to say what you want and think what you want as you navigate through the educational waters, you will like this bill," he said.

The legislation, he said, will include the content of Senate Bill 83, which Cirino sponsored and WCPO covered in 2023. Senate Bill 83 spoke about cutting bias from classrooms, noting student evaluations of teachers will include the question, "Does the faculty member create a classroom atmosphere free of political, racial, gender and religious bias?"

"If you or your professor would like the freedom to come and testify before a legislative committee without fear of retribution, Senate Bill 83 is for you," he said.

Senate Bill 83 died as the Ohio General Assembly wrapped up last year. This month, the new legislation was introduced and sent to the Senate Higher Education Committee.

UC nursing student Alivyah Boards said if DEI funding is banned, she's not sure she can finish her schooling.

"I applied to 40-plus scholarships within the College of Nursing and the only one I got was a diversity scholarship," she said. "So with all that being taken away, I don’t think I’m gonna be able to finish school and it’s really sad to think about."

She said Senate Bill 1 has really pushed her to think about not just her future, but those she loves.

"It's really scary for me — I have a little sister and what's going to happen when she goes to college?" Boards said.

Fellow nursing student Kyah Wright also said she has some concerns.

"I also am on a full tuition diversity-based scholarship, so my scholarship is at risk," Wright said.

Both are leaders in a minority nurses organization at UC called Ambition. They said they are preparing a for possible DEI ban and are trying to stay hopeful for the future.

"We’ve done so much and we want to continue to grow," said Boards.