Pride events continue as two bills focused on trans community merge into one, advance in Ohio House

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Black Pride began a week full of LGBTQ+ celebrations Wednesday during what several of their members called very turbulent times in the Ohio Legislature.

In the first of their celebrations, Black Wellness is Black Pride, the group aimed to protect abortion access for minorities and unite black LGBTQ people like Kimisha Maull.

"A lot of times we are excluded from the Pride community just because we're Black, and just because Black equals a lot of different issues and stuff like that," Maull said, "So it's very joyous to be out."

Maull said while it was nice to be out and celebrating the community, she was distressed by recent developments in the Ohio House where legislators merged a bill banning trans persons participation in youth sports into HB 68, a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors.

"I think it's just horrible," Maull said. "How dare you, or how dare the government, or anybody have a say so over somebody else's body."

Transform Cincy co-founder Tristan Vaught said they were dismayed by the bill's passage through a House committee to the floor for a full vote.

"We've seen this," they said. "We've been able to see that mental health issues crop up when people can't be themselves."

RELATED: City leaders highlight challenges trans people face

Bill proponents like Ian Kingsbury with Do No Harm, however, testified that he believes gender-affirming care itself can cause harm.

"Sweden, in fact, on puberty blockers, found the risk of harm outweighs the possibility of benefit," Kingsbury told lawmakers.

Dr. Chris Bolling with the Ohio American Academy of Pediatrics testified that the bill supporters' arguments were full of misinformation. Bolling said gender-affirming surgeries on minors were not happening in Ohio hospitals, for example.

"Passage of House Bill 68 inserts legislators as the experts in transgender medicine in Ohio in opposition to prevailing medical standards," he said.

The bill's narrow 7-6 passage to the full house gave opponents hope that it would fail in a full vote.

"My hope is one day we can all come together in unity and fight it and beat it," Maull said.

Cincinnati Black Pride has events going through Sunday for anyone interested in supporting or learning more:



Thursday, June 15: Cincinnati Black Pride and The Black Alphabet Film Festival (BAFF) partner for a one-day festival of films celebrating and showcasing Black LGBTQ+ life experiences. The festival highlights films by current and former Cincinnati residents and many filmmakers will be available after their screenings. Featuring DIRTY LAUNDRY, a film by the award-winning filmmaker, actor, and writer who directed SKI TRIP. Mr. Jamal passed away on April 18, 2023, and has left an indelible mark on cinema.

Friday, June 16: The VIZAZI AWARDS recognize local individuals who have contributed to the forward movement and growth of the BLACK LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati. The awards ceremony will be held at the Par Project (1646 Hoffner St.).

Saturday, June 17: Cincinnati Black Pride will host the BLACKOUT Dance Party at ESOTERIC, (918 E. McMillan) from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., featuring two dance floors and two DJs: DJ Kaotic and DJ Fred Pierce, with the theme: COME OUT * BE OUT * DANCE IT OUT!

Sunday, June 18, Cincinnati Black Pride will host the inaugural Rose Party at Knox Joseph Distillery @ Stillhouse OTR 4–8 p.m. Wear your Pink Proudly.

READ MORE

Proposed Ohio law would block gender transition for youth

LGBTQ+ community reacts to Kelly Craft's comment that Kentucky 'will not have transgenders' in school system

Pride events begin in Kentucky amid tension and drastic political shifts