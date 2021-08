STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The Strongsville Police Department are asking for help finding a missing, endangered man from northeast Ohio.

Police said that around 5 p.m. Sunday, 83-year-old George Robotkay left his home in Cuyahoga County and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Robotkay is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs about 145 lbs. and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He suffers from dementia, according to police.

If you see Robotkay, police ask that you call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.