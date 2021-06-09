Police looking for endangered missing man from central Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing man from central Ohio.

Police said John Townsend, 77, drove away from his home around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Circleville, and no one has heard or seen from him since.

Townsend is about five-feet seven-inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black OSU shirt, black shorts, black socks and sandals, and he was driving his silver 2015 Lexus R350 with a Georgia license plate number of CIS4833.

Ohio Attorney General's Office A silver 2015 Lexus R350 similar to the one John Townsend was last seen driving.

Police said Townsend suffers from the early signs of dementia.

If you see Townsend or his vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.