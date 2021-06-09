Police looking for endangered missing man from central Ohio

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The Circleville Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing man from central Ohio.
Police said John Townsend, 77, drove away from his home around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Circleville, and no one has heard or seen from him since.
Townsend is about five-feet seven-inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black OSU shirt, black shorts, black socks and sandals, and he was driving his silver 2015 Lexus R350 with a Georgia license plate number of CIS4833.
Police said Townsend suffers from the early signs of dementia.
If you see Townsend or his vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.