Pilot, passenger die after plane crashes into car dealership in Southeast Ohio, OSHP says

The Marietta Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after a plane crashed into a car dealership.
Posted at 10:19 PM, Oct 18, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio  — The Marietta Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership, 1000 Pike St., Marietta. Two people in the 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 died as a result of the crash.

According to ABC6 and the OSHP, the two individuals have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient. Gifford recently retired in May from the Columbus Division of Fire.

Flames broke out across the lot and took about a half hour to put out.

Police said no one on the ground was injured.

Multiple vehicles at the dealership and the building were damaged in the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

