Peloton plans to spend about $400 million to build its first U.S. factory in Ohio.

The exercise equipment maker said Monday that the Peloton Output Park will make the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread starting in 2023.

It will have more than 200 acres and more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing, office and amenities space. The site will eventually employ more than 2,000 workers.

The exercise equipment maker has been working to keep up with soaring demand during the pandemic.