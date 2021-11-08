Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 10,000 in Ohio

COLUMBUS — More than 10,000 children ages 5 to 11 in Ohio have started the COVID-19 vaccine less than a week after Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine was recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Ohio Department of Health reported that 10,191 children have received at least one dose the pediatric vaccine as of Monday, Nov. 8. Overall, 6.52 million Ohioans have started the vaccine, accounting for about 55.8% of the state’s population, including 67.22% of adults and 59.31% of those 5 and older.

More than 6 million residents, or 51.95%, have finished the vaccine. Nearly 63% of adults and 55.21% of Ohioans 5 and older have completed the inoculation.

Ohio reported 3,122 cases of COVID in the last day, bringing the state’s total to 1,575,319 cases, according to the state health department. In the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 3,611 cases a day. A month ago, on Oct. 8, the state reported a 21-day average of 5,842 cases a day. In the last week, Ohio averaged 3,933 cases a day.

The state had 2,337 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals as of Monday, making it the 13th straight day with fewer than 2,500 COVID inpatients. Monday ODH reported the state had 659 COVID patients in ICUs and 445 on ventilators. Coronavirus patients account for 9% of hospital beds,14.31% of ICU beds and 9.38% of ventilators in the state.

Ohio had 6,367 (24.6%) hospital beds, 1,068 (23.2%) ICU beds and 3,053 (64.37%) ventilators available.

The state reported 147 daily hospitalizations and 23 daily ICU admissions on Monday.

Ohio is averaging 181 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks, according to ODH. On Oct. 8, Ohio’s 21-day average was 260 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day.

