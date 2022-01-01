One person in custody for carjacking that left off-duty Cleveland police officer dead

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirmed to News 5 that an off-duty Cleveland police officer was killed during a carjacking Friday evening.

It happened near the intersection of Fairway and Rocky River drives in the city's Kamms Corner neighborhood.

According to authorities, the officer was shot twice during the carjacking, and the shooter fled in his vehicle. The officer was then transported to Fairview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol, sources tell News 5. The officer's name hasn't been released.

Following the shooting, the U.S. Marshals Service joined in the search for the shooter and the officer's vehicle. Once the vehicle was spotted, multiple police agencies converged in Euclid where it stopped, authorities said. The suspect's name hasn't been provided.

Video below shows the officer's car being towed from the scene where the suspect was arrested.

"This is a very sad day. My heart is aching for the family, for our officers," said incoming Interim Cleveland Police Chief Dornat "Wayne" A. Drummond during a news conference outside of the hospital. "It just doesn't make any sense."

Mayor-Elect Justin Bibb also spoke, asking for the public's support during a difficult time.

"I just ask the residents of Cleveland to keep the family in your prayers," Bibb said.

Cleveland Ward 17 Councilman Charles J. Slife issued a statement with his condolences:

"On behalf of the Ward 17 community, I extend our deepest condolences and sorrow to the victim's family and to the men and women of the division of police. Please keep the victim and them in your prayers," Slife said.

CrimeStoppers has offered a $10,000 reward for information involving the successful prosecution of the case. Anyone with a tip is urged to call 216-252-7463. You can also CLICK HERE to submit a tip.

