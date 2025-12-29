Ohioans with Kia, Hyundai vehicles could be eligible for financial compensation

CINCINNATI — Ohio residents who own or lease a Kia or Hyundai vehicle may be eligible for financial compensation, Attorney General Dave Yost announced last week.

Yost said those with Kias and Hyundais may be eligible to get money and free anti-theft protection as part of a multistate settlement. The settlement comes after Kias and Hyundais were the targets of auto thefts for years.

Under the settlement, eligible Ohioans may receive:



Free installation of a zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protector for affected vehicles

Restitution for certain expenses related to a theft or an attempted theft if a vehicle was stolen or targeted on or after April 29, 2025

If you are eligible for the compensation and the anti-theft protection, you will receive a notice from Hyundai or Kia. Those who receive a notice will have one year after that notice has been sent to schedule the free installation at any unauthorized dealership.

Those who believe they are eligible and want more information about how to file a claim can click the appropriate link below:

