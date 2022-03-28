Watch Live: Ohio U.S. Senate Democratic candidates square off in primary debate

Ohio U.S. Senate Democratic candidates are squaring off Monday morning in a debate ahead of the primary election.

The first of three debates, hosted by the Ohio Debate Commission, features U.S. Senate Democratic candidates Morgan Harper, Traci "TJ" Johnson and Congressman Tim Ryan.

The debate starts at 11:30 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m.

You can watch the debate live below:

Livestream

Curtis Jackson, a news anchor at Spectrum News, will serve as moderator. The debate is being held at Central State University, the only public historically Black university in Ohio, located in Wilberforce.

The next debate, which is Monday night at 7 p.m., will feature U.S. Senate Republican candidates state Senator Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and J.D. Vance. The moderator will be Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio & TV Statehouse News bureau chief.

The final debate will be Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and features the Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic primary debate with candidates John Cranley and Nan Whaley. Lucy May, a former WCPO reporter and current WVXU Cincinnati Edition host, will serve as moderator for the debate.

Officials with the Ohio Debate Commission will not be hosting a Republican Gubernatorial debate after candidates in the race declined to attend.