Ohio to fly flags half-staff for Sen. Bob Dole

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags to be flown half-staff in memory of former Senate Leader and U.S. Presidential candidate Bob Dole. DeWine made the announcement during a press release on Sunday.

Dole died on Sunday at the age of 98.

"A few weeks ago, Fran and I received a surprise call from Elizabeth (Dole) and him," DeWine said in the release. "When I entered the Senate, he was the Senate Leader. He was courageous, tough, strong and a compassionate man who loved his country deeply."

DeWine mentioned the horrific injuries Dole suffered fighting in Italy during World War II and how he was bedridden. DeWine said Dole, who was a native of Kansas and later represented the state in the House of Representatives and the Senate, made a recovery through sheer will.

"He was bedridden - his body wracked by pain," DeWine said. "He worked through the pain and the rebuilding - and he became one of America's most important leaders (during) the last half-century."

Dole resigned as Senate Leader in 1996 to run for president against incumbent Bill Clinton. Dole lost the election then retired from politics.

DeWine said Dole spent most of his time post-politics working to get the World War II memorial in Washington DC built. DeWine said Dole was often at the memorial and greeted fellow veterans when they visited.

"When we talked to him the last time, he still had that same zest for life and strong spirit that I always saw when I served with him," DeWine said.

Dole was survived by his wife, Elizabeth, also a former U.S. Senator, and his daughter Robin.