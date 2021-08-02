Ohio teachers hope to see changes in classrooms as COVID-19 cases rise

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Federation of Teachers are calling for school districts to make decisions about safety protocols before classes resume as COVID-19 cases rise across Ohio.

COVID-19 cases rose in Ohio by 857 cases Sunday, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the rise in cases is due to the delta variant.

"How can we do things safely and how can we get students back in school face to face with their teachers, but do it in a safe as well as possible?" Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Teachers Federation, said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask indoors, as well as maintain at least three feet of distance.

Cropper said funding schools are set to receive as part of Ohio's budget and federal COVID-19 relief funds can help schools adhere to those protocols and protect students and staff. She also said making vaccination efforts a priority would help keep schools open.

