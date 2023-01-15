Ohio State Highway Patrol graduates 23 new troopers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After 32 weeks of intense training, 23 new troopers joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) on Friday.

Governor Mike DeWine; Director Andy Wilson, Ohio Department of Public Safety; and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent; provided remarks at the 170th Academy Class graduation.

Major General John C. Harris Jr., Ohio Adjutant General, delivered the commencement address and Judge Matthew P. Frericks, Marion County Court of Common Pleas, issued the Oath of Office.

Courses completed by the graduates include crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.

Trooper Nathaniel F. E. Snyder, Chillicothe Post, was selected as class speaker.

Graduates began reporting their posts on Sunday, January 15.

The graduates’ first 70 working days will be a field-training period under the guidance of a veteran officer. The new graduates are assigned to 19 of the OSHP's 59 posts.