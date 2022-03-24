Ohio Secretary of State orders House, Senate races off May 3 ballots

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he directed Ohio’s county boards of elections to remove candidates for the Ohio House, Ohio Senate and state political party central committees from the May 3 ballot.

Central committee members are elected according to state Senate districts, he said, so their districts are also invalid for the May 3 election.

LaRose said he is currently prepared to go forward with a May 3 primary that includes statewide, congressional and local candidates, as well as local ballot issues.

In an announcement, the secretary of state’s office said the new date for the General Assembly would be up to them to decide, but two options are that they might move the entire primary election to a later date, or they could just move General Assembly and state central committee primaries, possibly in August.

He added that if the Ohio Supreme Court rules the current, challenged congressional map, those primary races would need to be delayed as well, and if it is too late for local boards of elections to remove those from the ballots, those votes would not be counted.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is scheduled to remain in recess until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.

