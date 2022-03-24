Watch
NewsStateState-Ohio

Actions

Ohio Secretary of State orders House, Senate races off May 3 ballots

WCPO frank larose ohio
Julie Carr Smyth/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, right, speaks at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio. LaRose, Ohio's elections chief, on Monday, July 12, 2021, referred for possible prosecution 117 apparent non-citizens who either registered to vote or cast a ballot last year — a tiny fraction of the state's electorate and a significantly reduced number from two years ago despite record 2020 turnout. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)
WCPO frank larose ohio
Posted at 11:16 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 23:18:37-04

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he directed Ohio’s county boards of elections to remove candidates for the Ohio House, Ohio Senate and state political party central committees from the May 3 ballot.

Central committee members are elected according to state Senate districts, he said, so their districts are also invalid for the May 3 election.

LaRose said he is currently prepared to go forward with a May 3 primary that includes statewide, congressional and local candidates, as well as local ballot issues.

In an announcement, the secretary of state’s office said the new date for the General Assembly would be up to them to decide, but two options are that they might move the entire primary election to a later date, or they could just move General Assembly and state central committee primaries, possibly in August.

He added that if the Ohio Supreme Court rules the current, challenged congressional map, those primary races would need to be delayed as well, and if it is too late for local boards of elections to remove those from the ballots, those votes would not be counted.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is scheduled to remain in recess until 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.

READ MORE
Ohio's May 3 primary still on. Here’s how to make sure you’re registered
Despite uncertain maps, LaRose directs elections boards to prep for May 3 primary

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.