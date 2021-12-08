Watch
Ohio redistricting battle heads to state Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The shape of Ohio’s state government for the next decade is in the balance, as the Ohio Supreme Court hears arguments on new legislative maps.

Voter-rights and Democratic groups say the maps are gerrymandered to favor Republicans. Justices can either affirm the maps or send them back to be redrawn.

Ohio voters gave the high court with its 4-3 Republican majority exclusive jurisdiction to settle map disputes. Moderate Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is viewed as a potentially pivotal swing vote. Three separate court challenges have been consolidated for purposes of the arguments.

A quick decision is expected, as the 2022 candidate filing deadline is Feb. 2.

