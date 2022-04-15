Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday he has COVID-19.

DeWine said he was diagnosed by his personal physician after experiencing mild symptoms including a runny nose, headache and sore throat. First Lady Fran DeWine tested negative and has no symptoms.

The governor received a monoclonal antibody treatment and is in quarantine.

This is DeWine's second positive COVID-19 test. However, his first positive in August 2020 proved to be a false positive. DeWine took a PCR test following the first positive. The test was run twice, coming back negative both times.

DeWine and the first lady are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot.

