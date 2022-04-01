Ohio early voting set to open, deadline to register to vote is Monday

The deadline to register to vote in Ohio's May 3 primary election is Monday and early voting is still set to open the next day.

So far, Ohio's primary is set to move forward as scheduled, despite a lacking consensus on state House and Senate district maps.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio reserved the right to intervene — perhaps by moving the primary to Aug. 2 — if the state doesn’t resolve its redistricting chaos by April 20. Legislative and congressional maps that were supposed to be finalized last year are still tied up in the Ohio Supreme Court.

On April 5, early in-person voting is set to open. The same day, absentee voting by mail also begins.

Early in-person voting hours are:

APRIL:



April 5-8: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

April 11-15: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

April 18-22: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

April 25-29: 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

April 30: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

MAY:



May 1: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

May 2: 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon on April 30. Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by May 2.

On May 3, the primary election kicks off with polls opening at 6:30 a.m. and closing at 7:30 a.m.

Voters can obtain a voter registration form, and register to vote in person at locations including:

Your local board of elections.

The office of the registrar or any deputy registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Public libraries.

Public high schools or vocational schools.

County treasurers’ offices.