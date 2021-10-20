Ohio among top 10 states for rudest drivers; Kentucky drivers most polite

Ohio drivers are among the rudest in the country, according to rankings from Insurify, a car insurance comparison website, while Kentucky drivers ranked the most polite

Ohio ranked No. 6 on Insurify's list, which stated 41.1 out of 1,000 Ohio drivers have been cited for rude driving behavior.

"Drivers in Ohio are some of the rudest in the nation," Insurify stated in its article. "In particular, Ohioan drivers are much less likely to own up to an accident than drivers from other states. Hit-and-run violations occur 2.14 times more frequently in Ohio than average."

The listing said Ohio drivers are cited for tailgating and failure to yield at a much higher frequency than drivers in other states.

Kentucky was ranked the most polite, with 9.8 out of 1,000 drivers having citations for rude driving behavior.

"Kentuckian drivers tend to be courteous all around," the article said. "The rate of hit-and-run violations in Kentucky is 62.6 percent lower than the national average."

Insurify said its methodology was based on data from over 2 million car insurance applications. It took into consideration violations such as failure to yield, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing and hit-and-runs.

The state with the rudest drivers was Virginia, which scored 48.5 out of 1,000 drivers with citations for rude behavior.

Top Ten States With the Rudest Drivers



Virginia Idaho Wyoming New York Georgia Ohio Delaware Iowa Hawaii Wisconsin

States With the Most Polite Drivers

1. Kentucky

2. Mississippi

3. Vermont