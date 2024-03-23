Ohio Amber Alert: 15-year-old Franklin County teenager abducted

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued by the Grove City Police Department.

Police ask the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Kaylee M. Cope. Cope is a white female, age 15, is 5'00 tall, weighs 100 lb., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink crop to and gray sweatpants, police said.

The suspect, 17-year-old Jeffery Brian Gimenez, took Cope, from Independence Way in Grove City last around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Gimenez is a white male, age 17, is 5'4" tall, weighs 90 lb, and has black hair and blue eyes. Police have issued cautions that Gimenez has a previous robbery and has felony warrants for previous kidnapping of victim. He was last seen on social media yesterday with a gun making statements that "he has a bullet" for the victim, police said.

Gimenez may be in a possibly stolen silver Honda sedan with black tinted windows. Police said Gimenez may be possibly armed and dangerous.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

To view photographs, visit the Ohio Amber Alert website at OhioAmberplan.