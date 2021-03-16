Ohio AG sues West Chester contractor he says scammed 2019 Dayton tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio's attorney general is suing a West Chester contractor accused of scamming people whose homes were damaged in the 2019 Dayton tornadoes.

Attorney General Dave Yost's lawsuit, filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, alleges that Tyler A. Puckett and StormAid Restoration, LLC solicited homeowners promising to repair roof damage after the tornadoes.

According to the suit, several homeowners reported Puckett collected more than $213,000 from them but either failed to deliver or did "shoddy, substandard" work.

The lawsuit alleges Puckett violated the Consumer Sales Practice Act (CSPA) by taking money for his services and not delivering. Yost seeks an order to make Puckett reimburse the money he allegedly took from homeowners, plus a $25,000 fine for each violation of the CSPA. He also seeks an order prohibiting Puckett "from engaging in consumer transactions" in Ohio until he satisfies all monetary obligations resulting from the lawsuit.

“To exploit someone trying to keep a roof over their family’s heads takes an especially cruel con man,” Yost said in the release. “I have a special place for these people – in front of a judge.”

In February, Yost filed a similar lawsuit against Robert T. Green and TK Home Improvement, LLC for promising to repair damaged homes and failing to do so. Yost said Green's business took nearly $100,000 in payments without making proper repairs. That lawsuit is ongoing.

To report potential scams, click here or call 1-800-282-0515.