NPS Director Sams visits Ohio parks to promote National Park Week

On Friday, National Park Service (NPS) Director Chuck Sams visited parks in southeast Ohio to bring awareness to several lesser-known national parks during National Park Week.

Sams visited Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument in Wilberforce and Hopewell Culture National Historical Park in Chillicothe, and met staff from Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park and the William Howard Taft National Historic Site located in Cincinnati.

While visiting the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument the Director saw the progress on the major restoration of the historic home of Charles Young, an 1889 West Point graduate and decorated commissioned officer in the United States Army who served in the 9th Cavalry and, as part of his military duties, was the first African American national park superintendent.

Director Sams met with active-duty military members from the U.S. Army Marauder Battalion R.O.T.C at Central State University and from the B2 Office at Wright Patterson Air Force Base who volunteer at the park and recently completed several projects in honor of National Park Week. Sams presented them with the America the Beautiful Military Passes, which grant active-duty military members, veterans and Gold Star Families with free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks.

While visiting Hopewell Culture National Historic Park, Sams was briefed about the park’s upcoming 100th anniversary and nomination to the UNESCO World Heritage list that is currently under evaluation by the World Heritage Committee. The World Heritage Committee includes representatives of 21 nations and meets once each year to render final decisions on nominations. A final determination is expected in the summer of 2023, the NPS said.

During his visit to the park Sams also observed a distance learning class in progress. The park regularly interacts virtually with K-12 classes, college, and adult learning groups across the country and in Canada. Yesterday, Park Ranger Kate Owen was working with a class of 2nd graders from Tacoma, Washington. The park has reached more than 300 students in the past six months, the NPS said.

National Park Week runs from April 22 to April 30. During this period, NPS parks, programs, and partners host events and activities.

The NPS encourages the public to learn more about national parks in Ohio and how to sPark Connections during National Park Week.