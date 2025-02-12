New program would make eye care, glasses more accessible in Ohio schools

CINCINNATI — Ohio is putting students' eye care at the forefront as Gov. Mike DeWine proposes a new solutions-based program called OhioSEE in his 2026-27 budget plan.

"Many kids in the State of Ohio are required to get a vision screening, which only tests for distance acuities," said Cari VanPelt, the optician and office manager for the Cincinnati Health Department's vision centers.

VanPelt works at the Scheff Wellness Center attached to the Academy of Languages on Fairfax Avenue. She said that for many students, eye exams start and end with the basic required school vision screening, but many need way more than that.

"We're the first school-based vision center in the nation," she said.

VanPelt's team offers in-depth eye exams and glasses to students every day. She said bus rides are arranged for Cincinnati Public School and some charter school students.

Scheff Wellness Center was part of DeWine's Children's Vision Strike Task Force in 2024. The task force spearheaded an initiative to bring more eye care, glasses accessibility and awareness to schools and students in Ohio. VanPelt said she wants to see more of that.

New Ohio program will make eye care for students more accessible

"I think Gov. DeWine is really trying to institute the access and really putting us in the forefront that vision is just as important as your dental health as your medical health," VanPelt said.

DeWine said "too many" Ohio children who need glasses never receive them, pointing out how poor vision has caused some students to fall behind in classes. He said that the new proposed OhioSEE program could assist 33,000 kids at a time.

Too many Ohio children who need glasses never receive them, and as a result, they fall behind in school. My new Executive Budget Proposal would create a new program to help ensure that kids who need glasses get them. pic.twitter.com/YhINE7nmru — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 3, 2025

DeWine said OhioSEE targets prime learning for students of reading age, like kindergarten through third grade. He said he wants to ensure students and their families have the best chance at success, starting with seeing things in the classroom.