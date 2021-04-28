Police: Motorcyclist dead after head-on crash Tuesday

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed head-on with another vehicle Tuesday, according to police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 56-year-old Anthony Stevens was driving his truck south on State Route 380 near Inwood Road in Wilmington, Ohio around 5 p.m. when he came across a vehicle stopped in the roadway. Stevens drove left-of-center to avoid the vehicle and struck a motorcycle driving south on State Route 380 driven by 55-year-old Terry Scott.

The Chester Township EMS and Clinton County Coroner's Office pronounced Scott dead at the scene. Stevens was not injured in the crash.

Officials said alcohol or drugs are suspected to play a part in this crash.

The crash is still be investigated at this time.