Lorain police officers ambushed by gunman with 'arsenal of weapons'

Three police officers were shot in Lorain in what law enforcement officials are calling an ambush.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley confirmed that two officers were life-flighted to MetroHealth in serious condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. A third officer was transported to Mercy Health with non-life-threatening injuries after sustaining a gunshot wound to his hand.

Acting Lorain Police Chief Michael Failing said during a press conference Wednesday that two officers, Phillip Wagner and Peter Gale, bought lunch before parking their patrol vehicles. They were eating together at the dead end of River Bend Drive when the shooting occurred.

The officers parked around 1:05 p.m., and the gunman, who was also parked in the area, fired on them with what Elyria Police Chief Jeff Welsh described as a high-powered rifle.

"Officers were parked side by side, having their lunch in their respective patrol vehicles," Failing said during the press conference. "The suspect parked at the dead end of Missouri Avenue, and he had an arsenal of weapons with him. And he was lying in wait and opened fire with multiple rounds at both of the officers, who were sitting in their vehicles."

The two officers called for backup, which is when Failing said officer Brent Payne arrived on the scene and was also shot multiple times while inside his vehicle.

During a press conference earlier Wednesday, Welsh said officers fired back.

Failing later confirmed that a 28-year-old suspect was killed during the gunfire.

According to the Lorain Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Michael Parker of Lorain was transported from the area where the shootings took place on Wednesday. Hours later, a house linked to his family was searched by a SWAT team.

Bradley said there is no current threat to the community.

“Tragic day in the City of Lorain, but we’re a strong city," Bradley said.

After additional law enforcement officers arrived on scene, they loaded up the wounded officers in patrol vehicles and provided wound care before they were transported, Failing said.

"From law enforcement, this was an ambush situation. Again, this is a difficult day for the Lorain Police Department," Welsh said during the press conference.

Law enforcement agencies searched the Black River and the woodline in the area for any additional suspects:

Welsh said police now believe the suspect acted alone.

AirTracker 5 captured rifles near a car where police were investigating:

Law enforcement was also present near Colorado Avenue.

Failing said this was the first major shooting in Lorain involving an officer being hit in 70 years.

Local woman Charity Johnson said the location where it happened is an area where police sometimes catch speeders:

Bri Baugman, who lives in the area, said that spot also sometimes serves as a place where people hang out.

“It’s literally a dead-end circle where people go hang out and drive their cars, do doughnuts, smoke. If that’s what they do, whatever they do," Baughman said. "There’s nothing really down there, and then everything else is just woods.”

Baughman said she was at home when she heard about the shootings.

"My first thought was, 'I need to get down there,'" Baughman said.

She said there are typically police stationed near where the shootings occurred, and there have been incidents in the area before, but not to the extent of three officers shot.

"Usually there’s a cop down there at night," Baughman said. "I work nights. So, when [I] come home early morning, they’re usually pulling out, leaving. The next one will come in, and there’s usually a cop down there."

Around 6:15 p.m., Lorain residents received a public notice from the sheriff saying a controlled detonation was being conducted in the area by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad and that there was no threat to the public.

Horizon Education Centers, located on Colorado Avenue, said it was under lockdown due to police activity in the area. That lockdown has been lifted.

The Cleveland and Westlake police departments assisted in shutting down the highway, which has since been reopened.

The Lorain County Prosecutor and the neighboring Elyria Police Department are conducting the investigation.

Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio President Jay McDonald spoke at the 6 p.m. press conference and called attention to violence against police officers.

"Police, judges, prosecutors, legislators, and the general public all need to stand together arm in arm to condemn the violence, the senseless and cowardly violence like we saw today," McDonald said. "The only way this will stop is if we are united."

On Wednesday and Thursday, dozens of Lorain Police patrol cars were parked outside MetroHealth Emergency Center in Cleveland.

Old Brooklyn local John Keaney stood outside the entrance with an American flag and one for "Back the Blue."

“I’m willing here to show my support for people that are willing to put their lives on the line for myself and my family,” said Keaney. “They have a target on their back all the time and people take their services for granted.”

Although Failing said this horrible situation is taking a toll on the entire department, he commends those responding officers, like Payne, who was shot in the hand as he put his life on the line to help Wagner and Gail.

“The ones standing behind me, a lot of them responded to this call. I would like to thank them for their bravery. The remarkable response to this tragedy,” said Failing.

Failing asks the community to keep the Lorain Police Department in their prayers.

The City of Lorain announced that its offices will be closed on Thursday.

"In light of today's tragic event and attack on our Lorain Police Department, all City Offices will be closed tomorrow (7/24) and Friday (7/25) in support of our men and women in blue. Please Pray for our Officers!" Safety Service Director Rey Carrion said in a statement.