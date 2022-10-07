Judge to decide next steps on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge in Ohio hears arguments Friday on whether to extend a block on Ohio's law banning virtually all abortions on a more permanent basis.

Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins has already paused the law through Oct. 12. It had finally been able to take effect in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned longstanding federal abortion rights protections.

The pause meant abortions through 20 weeks' gestation, approximately 22 weeks after the last menstrual period, could continue for now, in keeping with state law in place before the ban.

Jenkins' earlier order came in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Ohio on behalf of the state's abortion providers. They argue the Ohio law violates state constitutional protections for individual liberty and equal protection and is unconstitutionally vague.

READ MORE

Hamilton County judge temporarily blocks Ohio law banning most abortions after six weeks

Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue the State of Ohio over 'Heartbeat Bill'