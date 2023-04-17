Jayland Walker grand jury declines to indict Akron police officers for fatal shooting

AKRON, Ohio — After hearing testimony and evidence regarding the police shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker last summer, the grand jury hearing the case has opted not to indict the eight officers involved.

The "no bill" decision was returned Monday afternoon, after the case was delivered to the grand jury for a decision and after about a week of the case being presented to them.

"The law allows officers to use deadly force to defend themselves or others against a deadly threat," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in announcing the decision. "Now, the Summit County grand jury — people who live there in the community spent more than a week reviewing the BCI investigation — the grand jury concluded that the officers were legally justified in their use of force. The grand jury just a little while ago issued what is called a no bill, meaning that there will be no state criminal action, no charges at the state level. That does not resolve any potential civil action that might be brought for wrongful death."

Walker was killed on June 27, 2022, following a police chase in Akron that ended in a parking lot near Firestone Park. Police said they heard gunshots from his vehicle, but he was unarmed when police shot him during the subsequent foot pursuit.

"I grieve the loss of this promising young life," Yost said. "Although I recognize that no words of mine can offer much comfort to his family, I do hope they will find some comfort in this: Ohio is unified today in mourning the loss of their son and family member."

Yost and Principal Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson provided details and evidence showing how the grand jury reached their decision not to indict the involved officers.

"Multiple officers, each making an independent judgment or a threat and acting independently to neutralize that threat, creates a dynamic that amplifies the use of force exponentially," Yost said. "That being said, it’s critical to remember that Mr. Walker had fired on police and he shot first."

Pierson detailed the moment that officers opened fire, saying that Walker appeared to reach for a weapon.

"Mr. Walker then reached for his waist band in what several officers described as a cross draw motion, planted his foot and turned toward the officers while raising his hand," Pierson said. "Only then did officers fire, believing Mr. Walker was firing again at them.

"As Mr. Walker turns, at one particular point in time he raises his arm out, at that point he is shot by responding officers. The officers believed Mr. Walker was a threat to them, believed he was a threat to himself and other officers. As a result, he was shot."

Along with the attorney general’s press conference, documents related to the investigation were released, including a prosecutor’s summary.

One of the questions it addressed was Walker’s state of mind — why would a 25-year-old with no criminal history flee police and, according to prosecutors, fire a shot out of his car? Walker’s fiancee died in a car crash in late May 2022. According to the prosecutor’s summary, Walker was having what investigators called a “difficult time dealing” with her death.

That prosecutor's summary said internet searches from Walker's account included internet searches for "drinking bleach" and "quickest way to die." That was about 17 days before Walker was shot and killed by police.

Investigators also said Walker bought a gun about a week before his death. However, a prosecutor said there was no clear evidence this was a case of "suicide by cop." The prosecutor did not want to speculate as to what Walker was thinking at the time. He said an autopsy revealed no signs of drugs or alcohol in Walker's system when he died.

City leaders react to decision

At a news conference Monday evening, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan expressed his condolences to the Walker family, and called on the community to remain peaceful in the wake of the grand jury's decision.

"I would ask during these times of tension and trauma, that you turn toward one another and not on each other," he said. "Akron is full of passion and energy, and when directed appropriately, it can be a catalyst for change, sustainable change in our community. As you raise your voices, I would ask you do so nonviolently."

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett echoed the mayor's calls for nonviolence and confirmed that the officers' names would not be released, as they have not been charged with a crime, and there have been legitimate threats against them. He said the officers would remain on administrative duties for the foreseeable future.

"I understand the concern from the public, I do," said Mylett. "I come from a generation of police executives. When an officer is involved in a critical incident, not only does their name go out, so does their picture. In this particular case, we have chosen not to do it based on advice from the law department, and it's centered on the threats made against our law officers.

Walker family representatives react

At a news conference Monday night, Walker family attorney Bobby DiCello gave an impassioned speech about the grand jury's decision, and vowed to continue to fight for justice for Jayland.

"I am extremely disappointed in the manner in which the presentation seems to walk right past the legal principles that this family has been required to follow," he said. "I wish you could have been in the home about 4:30 p.m. when I broke the news to the family. I wish you could have heard and felt and seen the screams.”

Representatives from community groups, including the NAACP, also spoke, as did St. Ashworth Temple Pastor Robert DeJournett, who is also Walker family member.

"Our hearts are hurting, our hearts are heavy. Pamela and Jada are not feeling peaceful right now," he said. "We’re not advocating violence, but we’re not peaceful. This is a sad, sad day for our community and our family. It’s not over, we’re not giving up, we’re going to continue to fight. My faith is not in the judicial system, my faith is in God."

Schools closed Monday night, Tuesday

All Akron Public Schools will be closed Tuesday "to help ensure the safety of our scholars and staff" in the wake of the grand jury decision, according to a letter sent to parents Monday.

The University of Akron main campus moved all evening classes for Monday to remote instruction and all evening on-campus events are canceled. The college cautioned members of the campus community to exercise caution when traveling downtown as some roads are now closed.

"The University of Akron Police Department (UAPD) and the administration will continue to monitor the situation and will communicate any additional changes in operations via email, social media and the University’s website as needed," the university stated in an update on its website.

Community reacts

Parishioners at the church where the Walker family is expected to speak later today were in disbelief when the no bill was announced.

Everyone glued to tv, computer or phone watching the AG’s news conference. It’s very quiet.

Councilwoman Tara Mosley released the following statement:

The grand jury has deliberated and decided not to indict the officers who killed Jayland Walker. I understand that there are people in this city who will not trust that this decision is legitimate.



I believe that we should have done more to give people faith in the process. This would include more transparency from the government in the immediate wake of Walker’skilling. Also, we should not have prematurely boarded up and fortified the city, making it look more like a war zone than a place where jurors could peacefully deliberate, consider the evidence, and make a decision.



Still, putting aside that we could have done more to avoid undermining trust in the grand jury’s decision, that decision is still limited. The grand jury may have concluded that there was not sufficient probable cause to charge the officers who killed Jayland Walker with a crime. But they did not, and could not, decide that it was just to kill Jayland Walker, or that it was wise or right to kill Jayland Walker, or whether the law should change to better protect people like Jayland Walker.



Those decisions are not for the grand jury; they are for the people of Akron.



And the people of Akron have made their decision exceedingly clear. They want an accountable police department that keeps the peace in such a way that keeps us all safe equally.



Akronites made it clear that this was their decision at the ballot box when they overwhelmingly voted to create a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board. And they have made their decisions clear through protests—which are democratically legitimate and among the most effective ways to hold public officials accountable.



Those protests will continue. So, I call on the protestors to remain vigilant against any sort of property destruction or violence. This is our City, our community, and we will protest what threatens us while we protect what belongs to us.



At the same time, I call on the Akron Police Department to avoid escalating tensions or antagonizing the protestors. If you work for the APD, your job is to protect and serve the people of Akron. That includes the protestors who are exercising their rights to express their legitimate grievances with policing in this city.



It is imperative that both police and protestors stay non-violent. Only then do we give ourselves the best chance to heal our grieving city.



Finally, we should never forget that there is a real family at the center of this tragedy—the Walker family. From the beginning, they have been nothing but gracious as their private pain has sparked public outcry. We should live up to their example.



Our choices at this moment are creating Jayland’s Walker’s legacy. We would all benefit if we made that legacy one of progress, one of healing, one of solidarity, one of peace.

Our city deserves as much. And so do the Walkers.



U.S. Representative Emilia Strong Sykes (OH-13) issued the following statement:

We’ve seen it too many times. A routine traffic stop ends in death, and a family and community mourn the loss of a son. A brother. A friend. A neighbor. As this country and community reckons with another tragic death, we find ourselves yearning for a justice system that protects us all.



The safety and security of our neighborhoods requires trust between the community and the law enforcement officers who have taken an oath to protect and serve, but this trust has been violated and must be rebuilt. As such, I will formally request the Department of Justice to begin an investigation into the patterns and practices of the Akron Police Department to start the process of understanding how the department operates and look to create solutions for more community-focused policing that serves the needs of every segment of our community.



Finally, as people begin to express their anger, grief, and concern through their Constitutional right to protest, I ask that you remember the words of Jayland’s family and honor his memory by protesting without violence. After the TV crews leave and the nation is no longer watching, it will only be us left to pick up the pieces.



Our community deserves the chance to heal and move forward which we will do, must do — together.



Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan released the following statement on Twitter ahead of the grand jury's decision:

The Akron FOP, attorneys representing 3 of the 8 officers, provided the following statement:

The eight Akron Police officers involved in the Jayland Walker use of force incident would like to thank the Grand Jury for their service in this difficult and tragic case.



This incident is a tragedy for our entire community, including the family of Jayland Walker, as well as all of the officers involved. Many officers work their entire career without discharging their weapon. A split-second decision to use lethal force is one that every police officer hopes he or she will never be forced to make.



Each and every officer involved cooperated fully with an independent investigation conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). They were interviewed and answered each and every question truthfully and completely.



The Akron FOP acknowledges the pain and suffering of Mr. Walker's family and joins them in calling for peace in our community.

The shooting

After Walker’s death, the Akron Police Department released body camera footage from the officers involved in a Sunday, July 3, news conference with reporters. Police showed a narrated video of specific moments during the pursuit and shooting, including, near the start of the pursuit, what looks like a muzzle flash captured on an ODOT camera that police say occurred while what sounds like a gunshot is captured on body-cam.

When Walker's vehicle slowed down, he jumped out of the passenger side door wearing a ski mask and fled from the police. It was during this foot chase that Walker's movements "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them," said Akron Police Captain Dave Laughlin. That’s when police unloaded a barrage of gunfire in response, striking and killing him.

The entire incident lasted just minutes.

As the body-cam footage was shown in real-time during the news conference, it was difficult to see the motion Walker made that caused police to feel threatened. Mylett later said that photos taken from the video of that moment revealed Walker making a forward motion.

A handgun was later found in his vehicle.

Regarding the ski mask, attorney Bobby DiCello, who represents the Walker family, said that he did not have an explanation for why Walker was wearing it. He said it was "bizarre" but "not lethal behavior.”

The autopsy

The preliminary report from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office showed Walker had sustained 46 bullet entrance and graze wounds to his body.

Five of the 46 wounds entered the back of his body; the findings cannot indicate if they were sustained while Walker was running or turning around. Forty-one bullets entered on the front and sides.

15 gunshot wounds entered the torso, causing injury to the heart, lungs, liver, spleen, left kidney, intestines and multiple ribs.

17 gunshot wounds were to the pelvis and upper legs, causing internal injury to the right iliac artery, a major artery to the leg, and the bladder. Walker’s pelvis and both upper leg bones were fractured.

One bullet struck Walker’s face, fracturing his jaw.

Eight gunshot wounds injured his arms and right hand.

Five gunshot wounds injured his knees and legs.

26 bullets were recovered from the body.

The officers involved

In the weeks and months following the shooting, Mylett did not release the names of the eight officers involved in the shooting, stating it was a precautionary safety measure.

According to the chief, "bounties" had been placed on the involved officers and threats had been made. The chief said he authorized the officers under his command to forego wearing name tags.

However, they would still be required to wear badges and give their uniform numbers when asked.

News 5 later learned that seven of the officers were men, and one was a woman. Seven of the officers were white, one was Black. The officer with the most experience had six years. None of the officers had previous disciplinary complaints before Walker’s death.

Protests and curfews put in place

On Saturday, July 3, immediately following the release of officer-worn body camera footage, the NAACP held a rally outside Akron City Hall, where local leaders urged accountability and change.

Hundreds filled the streets, marching from Quaker Square to the Akron Police headquarters and City Hall.

Protests continued throughout the night. Though largely peaceful, at one point the windows of Akron highway plows that were being used to block off streets were smashed. Outside of the Akron Police Department building, what appeared to be tear gas was shot by police into the crowd to disperse protesters after some had knocked over the barricades surrounding the justice center.

Akron's first curfew was issued on the Fourth of July 2022 amid protests over Walker’s shooting.

On July 4, police used tear gas to disperse crowds after midnight, and storefront windows were broken at several downtown businesses. Akron Police said about 50 people were arrested. Police said the protests were “mostly peaceful,” but a violent group emerged.

"While the majority of protestors were peaceful, during the gathering, a group of violent protestors emerged from amongst the larger group and caused substantial property damage to several businesses, restaurants, and nearby residential structures," police officials said.

Dozens of protesters marched to the home of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. They said their purpose was to bring their message directly to them.

Akron Police officers in riot gear formed a line on the street around Horrigan's house. Law enforcement also called in tactical vehicles before the short demonstration ended.

After the rally outside the mayor's home, the group marched its way south, chanting and calling for justice for Walker.

The curfew was lifted on July 6 after no public safety concerns arose for two nights. The curfew was put back in place when more protests followed and several people were arrested Downtown.

Those arrests included Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, a man who was shot by a Kenosha Police Officer seven times and left partially paralyzed. Bianca Austin, who is the aunt of Breonna Taylor, was also arrested. Taylor was asleep inside her home in Louisville, Kentucky when police conducted a “no-knock raid” on her home. Thinking the police officers were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at the police. Louisville Metro Police officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor.

In total, seven people were arrested at the protest.

The Walker family and attorney responds

In the days after Walker’s death, his family sought accountability from the police department and demanded to know why he was killed, with their attorney stating Walker “Never offended or bothered a soul.”

In another news conference, his family and their attorney called for nonviolent protest. Faith leaders in the community also called for unity.

On what would have been Walker’s 26th birthday, his family called on the Department of Justice to take over the investigation. Theirattorney made allegations that the Akron Fraternal Order of Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation “colluded.” DiCello said a letter was sent to the U.S. Attorney General asking to have the DOJ take over.

The Walker family, and the NAACP, later questioned why the eight Akron officers involved were back on the job amid the investigation. Mylett said it was due to staffing issues.

The investigation

Walker's death was investigated by Ohio BCI and members of the United Nations International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law Enforcement.

During a trip to Cleveland in July 2022 to discuss his economic agenda, President Joe Biden addressed the Akron Police shooting of Walker early in his speech, saying the Justice Department and FBI were monitoring the case. Biden said if the evidence reveals any violations of federal law, the Justice Department "will take the appropriate action."

TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN THE WALKER CASE

June 27, 2022 – 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Walker is shot and killed following a police chase in Akron that ended in a parking lot near Firestone Park. Police said they heard a gunshot from his vehicle during the pursuit, but he was unarmed when police shot him during the subsequent foot chase.

After Walker’s death, the Akron Police Department released body camera footage from the officers involved. Police showed a narrated video of specific moments during the pursuit and shooting, including, near the start of the pursuit, what looks like a muzzle flash captured on an ODOT camera that police say occurred while what sounds like a gunshot is captured on body-cam.

When Walker's vehicle slowed down, he jumped out of the passenger side door wearing a ski mask and fled from the police. It was during this foot chase that Walker's movements "caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them." The entire incident lasted just minutes.

As the body-cam footage was shown in real-time during the press conference, it was difficult to see the motion Walker made that caused police to feel threatened. Mylett later said that photos taken from the video of that moment revealed Walker making a forward motion.

A handgun was later found in his vehicle.

Walker was shot by eight officers more than 40 times. He had 46 bullet entrance and graze wounds, according to an autopsy report that would be released later.

The city of Akron has still not released the names of the officers involved citing safety concerns for them. Seven of the officers were men, and one was a woman. Seven of the officers were white, one was Black. The officer with the most experience had six years. None of the officers had previous disciplinary complaints before Walker’s death.

June 30, 2022

Protests begin outside Akron Justice Center. Walker’s family publicly questions what happened.

July 1, 2022

The preliminary autopsy was released. Records show Walker’s body was brought into the medical examiner’s office wearing handcuffs. He died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death has been ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

July 3, 2022

Police release body camera video of the chase and shooting. News 5 broke down multiple body camera videos to show 13 different perspectives of what happened.

Immediately following the release of officer-worn body camera footage, the NAACP held a rally outside Akron City Hall, where local leaders urged accountability and change.

Hundreds filled the streets, marching from Quaker Square to the Akron Police headquarters and City Hall.

Protests continued throughout the night. Though largely peaceful, at one point the windows of Akron highway plows that were being used to block off streets were smashed. Outside of the Akron Police Department building, what appeared to be tear gas was shot into the crowd to disperse protesters after some had knocked over the barricades surrounding the justice center.

July 4, 2022

Around 50 people are arrested after a protest in Akron turns violent. Multiple businesses are damaged.

Akron's first curfew was issued on the Fourth of July 2022 amid protests over Walker’s shooting.

July 5, 2022

Dozens of protesters marched to the home of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. They said their purpose was to bring their message directly to them.

Akron Police officers in riot gear formed a line on the street around Horrigan's house. Law enforcement also called in tactical vehicles before the short demonstration ended.

After the rally outside the mayor's home, the group marched its way south, chanting and calling for justice for Walker.

July 6, 2022

During a trip to Cleveland, President Joe Biden says the Justice Department and FBI are monitoring the case.

A protest that evening resulted in the arrests of Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, and Bianca Austin, Breonna Taylor’s aunt. Several other people were also arrested during the protest.

July 7, 2022

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett sits down with News 5 and talks about Walker being handcuffed after he was shot as part of department procedure and protocol for the preservation of a crime scene.

July 11, 2012

Mylett says “bounties” have been placed on the officers involved in Walker’s death.

July 12, 2022

Akron faith leaders and the Walker family attend Akron’s Unity Gathering at Remedey Church, urging peace in the community. The family called for nonviolent protests in support of Walker.

July 13, 2022

Walker’s funeral is held at the Akron Civic Theatre as the City observed a day of mourning.

July 15, 2022

An autopsy report reveals Walker had 46 bullet and graze wounds. Twenty-six bullets were recovered from his body. The Summit County Medical Examiner says it did not swab Walker’s hands for gunshot residue to determine if he fired a weapon during the chase– calling the tests unreliable. FBI stopped testing for gunshot residue in 2006.

July 18, 2022

The FOP president says the car Walker was driving was involved in a pursuit the night before in New Franklin. Says Akron PD wasn’t chasing him simply for an equipment violation. Mylett would not corroborate the statement.

July 20, 2022

Jayland Walker would have turned 26 years old. His family calls for the Department of Justice to take over the investigation. DiCello alleged possible collusion between the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Aug. 30, 2022

In a charged news conference, the attorneys for the family of Jayland Walker demanded that the City of Akron turn over all video and information they say the public has the right to see, days after new body camera footage of the moments after Walker’s shooting was released as the result of a legal challenge from a local news outlet.

Oct. 10, 2022

The eight officers involved in the shooting return to work. Mylett said it was to address “staffing issues.” Walker’s family and the NAACP later question why the officers are back on the job, stating “It’s like a stab in the back.”

Feb. 7, 2023

Walker’s mother attends the State of the Union in Washington and meets with lawmakers.

April 10, 2023

A special grand jury convenes to determine if the officers will face charges.

April 11, 2023

Multiple businesses in Akron begin boarding up store windows in the event there is civil unrest following the grand jury’s decision.

