'It represents the wild, wild west': Tri-State leaders discuss bill that would change Ohio's concealed carry requirements

CINCINNATI — Under Ohio law, people who wish to carry a concealed weapon must pass a background check, show proof of eight hours of training and 'promptly' inform officers they are carrying a concealed weapon during a stop. Senate Bill 215 would get rid of all of those requirements.

Local leaders met Wednesday to discuss the Ohio gun proposal allowing residents to conceal carry without a permit.

"What this House bill represents in my mind, honestly, is lawlessness...it represents the wild, wild west," said Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. "It puts our officer at risk. It puts one more layer onto what could be a very stressful situation for the officer."

While McGuffey has been vocal in opposition, Republican representatives — backed by gun-rights advocates — argue the bill is a constitutional issue.

"This legislation works," said Rob Sexton with the Buckeye Firearms Association. "It gives people their God-given right to defend themselves and their loved ones."

Sexton spoke during the House subcommittee hearing in early February, pointing to other states that have passed similar legislation and saying recent research shows no uptick in gun violence.

"(It) refuted the baseless assertions with a continued barrage of credible research that proves this is nothing more than fear-mongering," Sexton said.

Closer to home, Iris Roley with the Cincinnati Black United Front said the bill would unfairly target people of color.

"When you remove these types of accountability protocols, this will be an open season on Black people," Roley said. "The disparities that will be dropped on the Black community with these things, it'll be anarchy on multiple levels."

Rufus Johnson, CEO and founder of Real Truth Inc., is a certified CCW instructor and focuses on overall gun safety.

"There needs to be more red flags, more claws than that," Johnson said. "When you're able to buy a weapon you should be thoroughly checked to make sure you're responsible for the weapon. My biggest concern that's missing out of the whole thing, there's not enough gun safety education being taught for gun owners, young people, and business owners."

The bill is in House subcommittee hearings. If passed, it would go to the House for vote.

READ MORE

'Firearms are of plenty, but what you don’t find of plenty: affordable housing, food, quality education'

CPD Chief: Cincinnati off to 'difficult start' with gun violence