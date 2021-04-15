'Hillbilly Elegy' author J.D. Vance quits firm after tweets

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance has resigned from the board of a company that uses green technology to mass-produce food in Appalachia.

The move comes days after Vance sent some controversial tweets. The Herald-Leader reports that Vance was an early investor in AppHarvest. The mega-greenhouse company employs 300 people in Morehead, Kentucky, at a facility that produced its first tomatoes this year. Vance also is being floated as a Republican Senate candidate in Ohio, and is active on Twitter.

Raise their taxes and do whatever else is necessary to fight these goons. We can have an American Republic or a global oligarchy, and it’s time for choosing. https://t.co/WYFEYpiTyz — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) April 12, 2021

Vance tweeted that states should raise taxes on corporations protesting GOP efforts to change voting laws, and "do whatever else is necessary to fight these goons.”