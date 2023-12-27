Watch Now
NewsStateState-Ohio

Actions

Here's why some Ohio Lottery winners can't cash in their prizes

Lottery Jackpot
Charlie Neibergall/AP
A Mega Millions lottery ticket is seen in a local grocery store, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The payoff for Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $810 million, the nation's fourth-largest jackpot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Lottery Jackpot
Posted at 10:54 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 10:54:56-05

Some winners of prizes through the Ohio Lottery may find they can't collect their winnings after a "cybersecurity incident," according to Ohio Lottery.

Ohio Lottery said the cybersecurity issue happened on December 24, impacting some of the lottery's internal applications.

"The integrity of our games is the top priority of the Lottery and we assure the public the gaming system is fully operational," reads a statement from Ohio Lottery, sent on Dec. 27.

Mobile cashing and prize cashing above $599 at Super Retailers are not available; Ohio Lottery said it will notify the public when those services are able to return.

In the meanwhile, winners can still mail prize claims to the Ohio Lottery Central Office.

In addition, winning numbers for KENO, Lucky One and EZPLAY Progressive Jackpots will not be available on the Ohio Lottery website or mobile app, but they can be found at any Ohio Lottery retailer.

According to Ohio Lottery, the stat's internal investigation into the cybersecurity incident is ongoing.

More Ohio government news:
Ohio’s minimum wage is increasing on Jan. 1: Here’s what you should know These Ohio politicians behaved badly in 2023 One-on-one with Gov. DeWine: crimes, complicity, concerns

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.